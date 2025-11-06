YouTube-first joint venture launched by Objekt, Rights Booster

UK prodco Objekt has teamed with RDF/Zodiak veteran Matthew Frank’s distributor Rights Booster to launch a true crime YouTube channel.

The two companies have set up a joint venture, dubbed Gripped, which aims to “carve out a space for premium, story-led content” on the Google-owned platform.

The first launch is YouTube channel True Crime, featuring a mix of titles sold by Rights Booster and sister company Rocket Rights alongside new IP created by Objekt. It will go live in late November, with additional channels to follow in 2026.

Objekt was launched by Alex Kempner and Bart Frank, who is the son of the late David Frank, who set up Rights Booster alongside his brother and Bart’s uncle Matthew in 2021.

It produces gameshow Clone Heads for Channel 4.0, UK pubcaster Channel 4’s YouTube channel. It also makes branded content for clients such as Red Bull, Adidas and Sony Music.

Kempner, co-founder, Objekt, said: “The lines between TV, streaming and digital-first content are disappearing fast. YouTube is where audiences are discovering new brands and stories. With Gripped, we’re combining great original storytelling and smart rights strategy to build channels, from the ground up, designed for the platform.”

Jack Solesbury, commercial director, Rights Booster, said: “We’ve been working more and more in the social video space, and it’s clear there’s a huge opportunity for quality, curated content on YouTube. Partnering with Objekt lets us move faster and think bigger – True Crime is just the start.”