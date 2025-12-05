Your complete round-up of coverage from Content London 2025

C21’s Content London, the world’s leading development marketplace and conference, returned for its 13th edition this week, with delegates and speakers from around the world attending for three days of networking and insights into defining your future in The New Content Economy.

To help you catch up on the trends that emerged and the announcements made at the Kings Place conference centre, here are the links to C21’s comprehensive coverage:

AI will drive new wave of consolidation post-WBD takeover, warns Zucker

Versant execs Cori Abraham, Blake Levin set out content stall for E!, USA, Oxygen

Vice Studios taking unscripted IP into scripted realm with $500m credit facility

Equity moves toward possible UK strike over AI as talks with Pact hit sticking point

Bloys talks distinction between HBO’s SVoD/network originals, renewed local-language focus

State of California ‘has failed’ the TV and film industry, says Frank Spotnitz

It’s a myth that young people aren’t interested in TV, says TikTok exec

Poznick shines light on Barbara Broccoli talks that led to 007: Road to a Million

Jack Thorne: Adolescence may have struggled to sell abroad due to buyers’ risk aversion

RTVE films its first microdrama for Playz, looks to make platform vertical in 2026

France TV’s Manuel Alduy uninterested in microdramas but confronts French demand for snackable content

Shrinking and The Penguin both claim C21 Drama Awards double

Hat Trick hands AI tools to comedians as it eyes ‘collapsed’ development cycle

Sky unveils Free Willy-inspired docuseries coproduction with HBO, Raw

Risk aversion leading to copycat commissioning – Banijay’s Patrick Holland

Broadcasters should be ‘truthful, not neutral’ on climate change, Climate Consensus finds

UKTV’s Nightingale calls for motoring series to complement Bangers & Cash

Vertical content commissioners looking beyond romance, targeting male viewers

SkyShowtime recommissions Where the Sun Always Shines as copro ambitions grow

BBC seeks UK comedy entertainment format for iPlayer and BBC Two

New8 welcomes collaboration with UK broadcasters after dipping toe into English-language series

Zandland’s Ben Zand laments ‘nightmarish’ lack of trust in mainstream, legacy media

Podcasting now on a par with TV and streaming, claims Goalhanger co-founder Jack Davenport

Proven IP, mega franchises and legacy brands remain priorities for major studios

Just 50 microdrama apps forecast to survive as platforms consolidate

Tresor, Cowshed Collective agree digital-first formats deal at Content London

Content London speakers advise on how best to work with YouTube

UK studio chiefs urge ‘phased builds’ as Marlow approval reignites oversupply debate

HBO Max content chief Sarah Aubrey eyes ‘pulpy, sexy’ projects

The biggest content successes come from taking risks, says Disney’s Eric Schrier

Sky’s Meghan Lyvers on the lookout for ‘guilty pleasure’ scripted series

Indian producers call on global partners to coproduce, invest and think bigger

Belgium’s VRT all a-flutter about homing pigeon drama pact with Taiwan

Climate Spring’s Lucy Stone shares tips on getting climate crisis stories greenlit by stealth

M&A experts see investor confidence slowly returning to TV production

Chris Packham urges UK broadcasters to raise climate alarm with national briefing

US enduring ‘lot of fear around storytelling’ says actor-director Gloria Calderón Kellett

November, Captcha take Drama Series, Formats Pitch prizes at Content London

Disney’s Jilly Pearce seeks younger-skewing dating formats for Hulu

Studio Ramsay looking to next generation of creators as it moves beyond food shows

Viewers ‘won’t give a shit’ if content is produced by AI or humans, claims FAST expert Stephen L Hodge

Fifth Season takes global rights to Chris Brancato’s MGM+ original The Westies

BBC Studios Entertainment hires Fernando de Jesus to head development label

Acast UK, Little Dot Studios create YouTube initiative to grow podcast revenue

New IP still faces uphill battle despite Traitors’ success says Workerbee’s Murray

BBC Studios aboard Kiwi comedy series New Zealand Spy, reveals Zai Bennett

Indies shouldn’t view Banijay, All3 as ‘threat’ in new ‘age of collaboration,’ says Patrick Holland

Commissioners running scared of horror genre is a ‘missed opportunity’

Australia’s ABC seeks content for parents of young kids to keep them on ABC iView

Learn from Skibidi Toilet to get greenlight in age of AI, recommends Adam Cunningham

FAST growth remains robust despite the rise of YouTube and microdramas

Belgium’s VRT commissions local version of All3Media International’s Sort Your Life Out

AMC, RUV, Super Channel among buyers of Sphere Abacus drama ahead of Content London

Comedians and creatives to unpack screen industry attitudes to climate crisis

Drama Series Pitch 2024 finalist A Girl from Tallinn goes into production

Alliance formed to set global quality and ethics standards for microdramas

Adolescence leads the pack as Rose d’Or Awards celebrate global creativity

CMPA, Pact call for enhanced Canada/UK collaboration amid industry uncertainty

Sameer Sippy, Service Street partner to adapt Bollywood classics as microdramas