Youngest Media founder Flynn sets up formats outfit Plegazoid with South Shore

Youngest Media founder David Flynn is launching a UK-based studio called Plegazoid in partnership with ITV Studios-backed South Shore.

Plegazoid has entered into an exclusive joint-venture agreement with South Shore, producer of recent Channel 4 hit Don’t Look Down, to develop and produce non-scripted formats.

Flynn, creator and producer of shows including Million Pound Drop, Game of Clones, Moneybags and Small Fortune, has been working with South Shore for several months and they have two projects at pilot stage with UK broadcasters.

The name of the company comes from the word originally given to an answer by Flynn and his team when they created the BBC quizshow Pointless.

Youngest Media was launched in 2016 by Flynn and Lucas Church, who had previously worked together at Endemol Shine, and the company shuttered at the start of 2023. Its slate of formats has since been picked up for US representation by LA-based producer Ed October.

Flynn said: “We’re on the hunt for Plegazoids, those counter-intuitive ideas that nobody else has thought of. Andy and Mel and the South Shore team share my desire to launch these shows and their creativity and independent spirit make them the perfect partner to join forces with.”

Andrew MacKenzie, CEO of South Shore said: “David is one of the smartest people in the industry. He’s got an incredible track record and his talent, personality and ambition make him the perfect fit to partner with South Shore. We couldn’t be happier to be launching this joint venture with him.”

South Shore backer ITV Studios will also work alongside Plegazoid to develop its ideas for global audiences via its creative network, as well as handling international distribution for the venture.