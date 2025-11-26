Please wait...
YLE, France Télévisions acquire French-Canadian YA series Room for Change

Room for Change, created and written by Guillaume Wagner

Finland’s YLE and France Télévisions have acquired French-Canadian young-adult drama Libre dès maintenant (Room for Change).

Created and written by Guillaume Wagner and produced by Montreal-based Groupe Fair-Play, Libre dès maintenant (12×22′) tells the story of a group of Gen Z friends as they discover their identity and aspirations.

It is directed by Patrice Laliberté, with Véronic Charron and Jean-Philippe Massicotte producing for Groupe Fair-Play.

Starring Arielle Mailloux, Marguerite Bouchard, Maude Cyr-Deschênes, Henri Picard and Madi Chirar, Libre dès maintenant premiered online on Radio-Canada’s Tou.tv Extra earlier this year.

YLE will stream the drama from today and air it on its linear channel in February. France Télévisions will also launch the series in February. Encore Television-Distribution distributes the series globally.

