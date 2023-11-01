Yeti works on bullying doc for CBBC

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned factual special My Life: I Was Bullied for its kids’ channel CBBC, ahead of National Anti-Bullying Week (November 13-17).

The 1×30’ documentary, produced by Yeti Television, follows three children who have learnt to deal with bullying. It features appearances from Premier League footballers Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, plus musician Chelcee Grimes.