Yeti works on bullying doc for CBBC

My Life: I Was Bullied features (left to right) Brooke, Soffia and Alfie

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned factual special My Life: I Was Bullied for its kids’ channel CBBC, ahead of National Anti-Bullying Week (November 13-17).

The 1×30’ documentary, produced by Yeti Television, follows three children who have learnt to deal with bullying. It features appearances from Premier League footballers Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, plus musician Chelcee Grimes.

