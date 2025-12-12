Xilam, UGC bringing French author Bernard Werber’s Empire of the Ants to screen

French animation studio Xilam has teamed up with film production and distribution outfit UGC to adapt Bernard Werber’s bestselling novel Empire of the Ants (Les Fourmis) as a series.

Aimed at a family audience, the series is based on the French sci-fi book that was published in 1991 and went on to sell seven million copies globally, including four million in France.

It will follow two parallel investigations: in the human world, exploring who killed a brilliant ant expert, and in the ant world, uncovering a secret that the Queen and her militia are hiding that could threaten the unity of the colony.

The adaptation will be produced using live action for the human narrative and visual effects for the ant world.

The project is being written by Vladimir Haulet (Mixte, Mash Up), with the VFX direction being led by Nicolas Deveaux, a specialist in photo-realistic animation, alongside Quentin Reubrecht (Arcane, I Lost My Body).

The series will be produced by Marc du Pontavice and Caterina Gonnelli for Xilam and by Franck Calderon and Céline d’Asaro Biondo for UGC.

The novel was adapted as a 3D strategy video game for Microsoft Windows in the early 2000s. A new video game adaptation, with photo-realistic visuals, was released last year, developed by Tower Five and published by Microids.