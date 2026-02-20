X scores next UK original after teaming up with Burnley FC Women

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is releasing another behind-the-scenes football documentary series, this time focusing on English football club Burnley’s women’s team.

Launching today, Limitless follows Burnley FC Women and comes after X partnered with the club’s men’s team last year on Keeping the Faith, produced by VSP Studios and Ad Hoc Films, marking its first piece of original content out of the UK.

VSP Studios and Ad Hoc Films are also making Limitless, which charts the team’s fortunes from now until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace said: “Our partnership with X continues to go from strength-to-strength, delivering tangible value and commercial momentum. This latest content strand, featuring our promotion-chasing women’s team, enhances our premium content portfolio and strengthens our appeal to partners and stakeholders.”

MD of X UK, Jonathan Lewis, said: “X is the ultimate platform for football fans craving real-time action, engagement and authentic storytelling from their favourite teams all year round. We are so proud to build on our successful partnership with Burnley FC for this special series giving fans unprecedented access to Burnley FC Women’s incredibly inspiring journey.”

The two shows join other X originals commissioned in the US, Japan and the Middle East and North Africa, spanning sport, popular culture, business and finance.