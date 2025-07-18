X scores first UK original series after teaming up with football club Burnley

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is gearing up to release its first piece of original content out of the UK after partnering with English football club Burnley.

X and Burnley FC will produce an exclusive behind-the-scenes docuseries about the Lancashire team’s upcoming 2025/26 season back in the Premier League, which kicks off on August 16 against Tottenham.

The as-yet-untitled series will launch early in the season and see 20 episodes drop fortnightly to give fans unprecedented access to a Premier League season behind the scenes, in real time, as the campaign progresses.

The show will join 18 other X originals commissioned in the US, Japan and the Middle East and North Africa, spanning sport, popular culture, business and finance.

Projects with tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams, plus the NFL Top 100, are set to debut on X this summer.

It comes as part of a multi-year partnership between the two and follows the Clarets’ comedic player transfer announcements going viral on X.

Additionally, the partnership is set to expand into live streaming opportunities for fans, alongside exclusive shortform content on X.

Club chairman Alan Pace has also had an active presence on X since taking the roe in 2020, communicating with fans directly via his @AlanPaceBFC handle.

X said the partnership forms part of a new UK strategy for the company to support key voices in sport, business, tech and entertainment, launched at the platform’s recent X: The Next Chapter advertiser event last month.