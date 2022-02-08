Wurl adds action sports channel Fuel TV to streamers

NEW BRIEF: Wurl, a US streaming technology company specialising in free ad-supported television channels, will launch Lisbon-based action sports channel Fuel TV on five additional streamers.

Sports Tribal, Zeasn, LG, Xiaomi and TCL will add Fuel TV on their platforms as part of Wurl’s expansion drive, which began in 2019.