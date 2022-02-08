Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Wurl adds action sports channel Fuel TV to streamers

NEW BRIEF: Wurl, a US streaming technology company specialising in free ad-supported television channels, will launch Lisbon-based action sports channel Fuel TV on five additional streamers.

Sports Tribal, Zeasn, LG, Xiaomi and TCL will add Fuel TV on their platforms as part of Wurl’s expansion drive, which began in 2019.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 08-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales and acquisitions chief Shirley Bowers exits Red Arrow Studios International
Banijay appoints Claire O'Donohoe to take UK formats to US market
AMC brings in Anna Fishko as new Orphan Black series moves ahead
Disney Branded TV hires Fox alum Charlie Andrews for live-action, alternative role
Banijay UK eyes expansion through scripted, natural history prodco acquisitions