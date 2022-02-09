Please wait...
WTFN’s Nine Network format Space Invaders descends on Channel 4, M6

Channel 4 in the UK and M6 Group in France have acquired the original Australian version of factual entertainment format Space Invaders from Fred Media.

Channel 4-owned More4 and M6’s 6ter will air both seasons of the Nine Network series, totalling 20×60′.

Produced by Fred Media’s parent company, WTFN, Space Invaders features a mix of de-cluttering, renovation and transformation. It made its debut on Nine last year and season two is due to premiere in Australia on February 19.

The show is fronted by decluttering guru Peter Walsh, renovation expert Cherie Barber and treasure hunter Lucas Callaghan.

In addition, fledgling production company Bloom Media House, whose CEO is former MasterChef Italia executive producer Marco Chiappa, has optioned the rights to develop the format in Italy. This follows previous European format options in Germany, France and Finland.

Karen Connell, Fred Media’s senior sales manager for the UK and Western Europe, was responsible for closing each of the deals.

Connell said: “With their existing commitment to property and renovation shows, both More4 and 6ter are ideal partners for the series. Moreover, the fact that this programme uses a mix of smart advice and sensitivity to transform not just the homes but also the lives of its participants, it will quickly resonate with any viewer currently frustrated with the space they live in, especially if they have been recently encouraged to work from home.”

