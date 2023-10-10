Writers Guild of America ratifies three-year contract with AMPTP following strike

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have ratified their three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), after the five-month WGA strike officially ended in late September.

A total of 99% of WGA members voted in favour of ratifying the three-year minimum basic agreement. Of the 8,525 valid votes cast, there were 8,435 ‘yes’ votes and 90 ‘no’ votes. The term of the agreement is from September 25, 2023 to May 1, 2026.

The result comes almost two weeks after the WGA West board and WGA East council voted unanimously to recommend the agreement, following which US screenwriters were permitted to work for the first time in nearly five months.

The agreement includes limitations on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), bonuses for widely viewed streaming originals and minimum staffing rules for writers’ rooms.

Meredith Stiehm, WGA West’s president, and Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, WGA East’s president, said in a joint statement: “We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman, negotiating committee co-chairs Chris Keyser and David Goodman, the entire WGA negotiating committee, strike captains, lot co-ordinators and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike action.”

Meanwhile, actors’ union SAG-AFTRA is continuing its own negotiations with the AMPTP, with which it has been on strike against since mid-July.

In support of SAG-AFTRA, Stiehm and Takeuchi Cullen added: “As our negotiations come to an end, we won’t forget our SAG-AFTRA siblings who have supported writers every step of the way. We call upon the AMPTP to negotiate a deal that addresses the needs of performers and, until they do, we ask WGA members who can to continue to show up on their picket lines in solidarity.”

The AMPTP released its own statement following the deal ratification, saying: “The AMPTP member companies congratulate the WGA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents meaningful gains and protections for writers. It is important progress for our industry that writers are back to work.”