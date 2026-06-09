Writer, producer Max Zunino takes development role at A Fábrica Mexico & US Hispanic

Mexico City-based A Fábrica Mexico & US Hispanic has appointed writer, producer and director Max Zunino as its executive director of development.

Zunino will be charged with leading scripted development, working closely with the Banijay-owned company’s executive VP of content Santiago Zapata and the wider team and focusing on original content for Hispanic audiences globally.

Zunino’s recent credits include directing Colisión (HBO Max) and El Dentista (ViX), in addition to writing on series such as Tijuana (Netflix), Freddy Larios (Prim Video) and Gaumont drama series Los Últimos Análogos.

Formed in 2025, A Fábrica Mexico & US Hispanic is led by Luiz Noronha. It sits inside Mexico City-based EndemolShine Boomdog, which is part of Banijay Americas.

“Max’s exceptional narrative sensibility, combined with his dual perspective as both director and screenwriter, is exactly the kind of creative strength we’re looking for,” said Zapata, adding that the appointment was “a clear example of our ambition to join forces with the region’s top creative talent and build a portfolio of stories for global audiences.”

Zunino said he was “focused on shaping the development strategy and creating original projects to connect with audiences around the world.”