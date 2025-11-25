Worldwide spend on media sports rights to hit $78bn by 2030, claims Ampere Analysis

Global investment in TV sports rights will surpass US$78bn by 2030, an increase of 20% from this year, predicts Ampere Analysis.

New data from the UK-based research firm says that the increase will be fuelled by major renewals in the US as well as rising competition for live sports rights from global streamers.

The new NBA rights cycle starting in the 2025–26 season, alongside new MLB deals from 2029, will push the market to more than $36bn in 2030. That number could be further boosted if the NFL chooses to renegotiate its current agreements, with the League believing that its rights are undervalued at present.

Europe, meanwhile, will see steadier growth, up 17% from $18.3bn in 2025 to $21.3bn in 2030, driven by major competitions such as the FIFA World Cup and the Winter Olympics.

Ampere expects Asian rights spend to grow from $7.2bn this year to $9.9bn by the end of the decade. Indian cricket will be a key driver, with new deals from 2027 – including for the Indian Premier League and ICC tournaments such as the T20 World Cup – driving strong value growth.

Dan Harraghy, senior research manager, sports, Ampere Analysis, said: “Sports rights remain a reliable driver of value in media. Major US renegotiations will shape the next rights cycle – including the MLB and potentially the NFL – and these could push global spend even higher.

“At the same time, the growing involvement of global streaming platforms has the potential to reshape competition in European tenders, while new cricket rights deals in Asia will also increase in value. Together, these dynamics will lift worldwide spend to more than $78 billion by 2030.”