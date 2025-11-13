Workerbee signs TV and digital development deal with sports agency YRDS

Banijay UK-owned Workerbee has signed a deal with sports marketing, partnership and talent agency YRDS to develop TV and digital projects in the sports space.

Workerbee and YRDS previously worked together on The New Generation for Amazon’s Prime Video.

With Workerbee continuing to develop more sports programming ideas for TV and digital platforms, the deal aims to broaden its relationships with leading sporting talent.

Workerbee has previously produced sports programming including Four Kings (Prime Video), Bruno V Tyson (Sky), That Peter Crouch Film (Prime Video) and Save Our Beautiful Game (Discovery+).

Co-founded in 2023 by Daniel Underwood, Jono Yates and Stefan Wesson, YRDS is a sports marketing agency established to work with elite sporting talent, brands and rights holders.

Underwood has a background in brand marketing and communications, while Yates played a pivotal role in scaling LADbible and then moved on to RedBull. He is also a content creator himself, as the man behind UK food channel OnlyScrans. Wesson is the commercial agent for boxer Chris Eubank Jnr and has worked for the Premier League.

Rick Murray, CEO of Workerbee Group, said: “Working with top sports talent is a key part of our development strategy, so we’re delighted to partner up with Dan and the team to focus on building better connections with athletes so we can take the calibre of our storytelling to the next level. It will no doubt lead to a slate of exciting new projects.”