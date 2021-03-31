Woodcut plans crime for MipTV

Newly launched Woodcut International, the sales arm of UK factual indie Woodcut Media, has unveiled a slate of more than 100 hours of factual entertainment and true crime series for digital MipTV.

True-crime programming includes Surviving a Serial Killer (6×60’), which delves into the personal stories of people who survived face-to-face meetings with a murderer and lived to tell the tale, and The Killer Within (10×60’), which explores what makes an ordinary person take another’s life.

Also in this genre is series The Beverley Allitt Tapes (3×60’), which was first commissioned by Sky Crime UK and focuses on the story of one of Britain’s most notorious female killers.

On the factual entertainment slate is Animal Antics, originally commissioned by MTG World for Viasat Nature. Each episode of the 13×30’ series showcases hundreds of animals and their behaviour, from naughty to lazy.

All the shows are produced by Woodcut Media.

Finally, to tie in with the UEFA Euro 2021 tournament launching in June, Woodcut International is shopping Football: A Brief History by Alfie Allen, produced by Woodcut Media and The Development Partnership and originally commissioned by A+E Networks UK for History.

The 2×60’ episodes see actor Alfie Allen set off around the UK to explore the defining moments and turning points in the establishment and growth of football.