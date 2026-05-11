Woodcut Media names Miles Jarvis as first director of creative partnerships

UK indie Woodcut Media has appointed Phoenix Television’s Miles Jarvis to the newly created position of director of creative partnerships.

Jarvis will work with Woodcut CEO Kate Beal and focus on developing existing and new IP across broadcast, digital and live events, as well as creating licensing and merchandising opportunities.

With a career that spans 25 years, Jarvis joins Woodcut Media after nine years as co-founding partner of indie prodco Phoenix Television.

His notable credits include series Royal Autopsy for Sky History, When Missing Turns to Murder for Netflix and Cut To The Crime, a 10-part digital series for Hearst.

Prior to Phoenix Television, Jarvis was an executive producer at ITV Studios for seven years, where he created and exec produced numerous factual, factual entertainment and reality series, as well as ITV’s flagship daytime programme This Morning.

Beal, CEO and co-founder at Woodcut Media, said: “Having known Miles for many years and always admiring his compelling work from afar, we are delighted to have him join our team.

“Miles has a rare entrepreneurial instinct combined with a genuine understanding of what makes brilliant content, and that combination is exactly what Woodcut needs as we continue to evolve and extend into exciting new areas of growth.”