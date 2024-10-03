Wonder Women’s Ria Hebden on TV diversity and her latest networking event

Today, as part of C21’s Big Picture initiative, we hear from TV presenter and broadcaster Ria Hebden, founder of Wonder Women, about the networking organisation’s latest event.

Ria Hebden is the official entertainment presenter on ITV’s chat show Lorraine in the UK and in 2017 founded Wonder Women, a networking organisation aims to elevate the careers of diverse women working in TV and the creative industries.

She has achieved several National Diversity Award nominations for her work and spoke to Louise Bateman about the recent Wonder Women Conference, which is now in its second year, as part of C21’s Big Picture initiative.

The Big Picture initiative was created by C21Media in 2020 to help companies in the international entertainment business do better across four verticals: inclusivity & diversity; sustainability & environment; business practice & operation;, and content & storytelling through a series of interviews and thought leadership pieces.

