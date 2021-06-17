Will Smith set for Netflix variety special

Netflix has ordered an hour-long variety special with Hollywood actor Will Smith, with the show set to debut on the streamer later this year.

As yet untitled, the show will be hosted by Smith (Bad Boys, Independence Day, Men in Black) and will feature celebrity guests, comedic sketches and musical performances.

Westbrook Studios, the prodco run by Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, will produce the special. Westbrook head of TV Terence Carter is executive producer alongside Smith, Miguel Melendez and senior VP of unscripted Sahara Bushue.

Smith has worked with Netflix before, being an executive producer on the Karate Kid series Cobra Kai and launching documentary special Amend: The Fight for America.