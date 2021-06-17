Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Will Smith set for Netflix variety special

Will Smith set for Netflix variety special

Netflix has ordered an hour-long variety special with Hollywood actor Will Smith, with the show set to debut on the streamer later this year.

Will Smith
(photo Max Morse/TechCrunch via CC)

As yet untitled, the show will be hosted by Smith (Bad Boys, Independence Day, Men in Black) and will feature celebrity guests, comedic sketches and musical performances.

Westbrook Studios, the prodco run by Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, will produce the special. Westbrook head of TV Terence Carter is executive producer alongside Smith, Miguel Melendez and senior VP of unscripted Sahara Bushue.

Smith has worked with Netflix before, being an executive producer on the Karate Kid series Cobra Kai and launching documentary special Amend: The Fight for America.

olihammett
Oli Hammett 17-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Will Smith set for Netflix variety special Atresmedia, TV2 Norway build Lego Masters Disney+ shifts original series release day Globo on hunt for preschool content Showtime preps JJ Abrams UFO docuseries Westbrook's Shibley sets up Major Content Nick seeks gender-neutral content CuriosityStream makes history count WildBear exec joins Screen Queensland ABC Commercial adds Red Arrow alum Jetpack blasts off with Stella & the Starlets Keshet Int'l shifts Line in the Sand Europe, SA broadcasters win Hardball S2 Tune in to C21FM today from 10am Comedy Central, Sky get past Bouncers Paddy Power VAR sitcom kicks off Objective partners with Feel Good star 9 Story moves into Circle Square Aquarius squares up to Fight Like a Girl BBCS Americas adds Endeavor exec Studio21 script comp opens for entries

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows