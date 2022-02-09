Will Smith, James Cameron on board Nat Geo shows ordered for Disney+

Disney-owned National Geographic has revealed 13 new projects, produced exclusively for Disney+, at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, including new shows led by Will Smith, James Cameron, David Blaine and Jon Favreau.

Pole to Pole, produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, Nutopia and Protozoa, sees the actor embark on a journey from the bottom of the planet to the top. Smith has a five-year first-look deal with Nat Geo through Westbrook Studios and has previously produced Welcome to Earth and One Strange Rock.

Great Migrations (Plimsoll Productions), executive produced by Tom Hugh-Jones and Martha Holmes, follows animals traversing huge distances in search of food, shelter and safe breeding grounds.

Lion, created and executive produced by Favreau and BBC Studios Natural History Unit, will follow a pride for four years when it begins production later this year, while Sentient (Protozoa and Wildstar Films) brings to light new revelations from the field of animal behaviour.

Super/Natural (Plimsoll Productions), executive produced by Cameron and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, uses scientific innovation to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals.

The Biggest Little Farm Series is produced by FarmLore Films in association with Apricot Lane Farms and Neon. It follows a family over the course of 14 years as they nurture a working farm that reflects the biodiversity of the planet.

Beyond Belief with David Blaine is a docuseries exploring a rarely seen side of the magician. It is executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and Imagine Documentaries, with Toby Oppenheimer serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Imagine Documentaries is also producing We Feed People, spotlighting renowned chef José Andrés and his non-profit World Central Kitchen.

Other series on the docket for Nat Geo’s Disney+ slate are The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory (Wildstar Films); Photographer (Little Monster Films); and Secrets of the Elephants and Secrets of the Octopus, both produced by Oxford Scientific Films and SeaLight Pictures and executive produced by Cameron.