Wildside’s Mario Gianani on copros and Disney+ Star original The Good Mothers

Today we hear from Wildside CEO Mario Gianani about the Fremantle-owned Italian prodco’s international strategy, approach to coproductions and upcoming Disney+ Star Original series The Good Mothers.

Founded in 2009 in Rome by producers Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani, Wildside is among Italy’s foremost film and TV production companies, with credits including The Young Pope, a local version of In Treatment and My Brilliant Friend.

Fremantle acquired the business in 2015, with Mieli moving on to establish The Apartment within the company and Gianani continuing to spearhead Wildside as CEO. The latter exec spoke to Michael Pickard about the prodco’s international strategy, approach to coproductions and upcoming Disney+ Star Original series The Good Mothers.

