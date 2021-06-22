Wildflame ups exec to new creative role

Welsh indie Wildflame Productions has promoted from within to fill the newly created role of creative director.

As creative director, Llinos Griffin-Williams will lead the company’s push to expand Wildflame’s engagement with SVoDs and broadcasters worldwide, as well as building upon their existing success with UK networks.

Griffin-Williams joined Wildflame in 2018 as executive producer, factual and international coproductions, to spearhead the company’s move into international content development and exec produce a slate of factual shows for both domestic and global broadcasters.

Her credits at Wildflame include Channel 5’s travelogue Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball, Yellowstone Supervolcano: American Doomsday for Discovery+ and Secrets of the Celtic Grave for the Smithsonian Channel.

Previously, Griffin-Williams was head of content at Green Bay Media, a prodco she joined in 2011 as a production manager on the BBC Wales and BBC2 series The Story of Wales with Huw Edwards.

Paul Islwyn Thomas, CEO, Wildflame Productions, said: “In a relatively short space of time, Llinos has helped us transform our relationships with SVoDs and global platforms. Her work has already resulted in high-profile projects for Discovery+, Smithsonian Channel/ViacomCBS and Science Channel. She has not only forged new relationships with global broadcasters, but also expertly navigated the editorial and technical challenges which high-profile productions and coproductions inevitably bring.”