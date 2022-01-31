Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

WildEarth FAST channel added to three platforms

WildEarth TV features eight hours of live content per day

NEWS BRIEF: Wildlife-focused FAST channel WildEarth TV has launched on Sling TV in the US, Samsung TV Plus in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden, and ZEASN in Europe and South America.

WildEarth TV airs wildlife content 24/7, featuring eight hours of live programming a day, including twice-daily live safaris direct from locations including South Africa’s Djuma Game Reserve. Other live experiences include broadcasts studying the African Penguin colonies on the Cape Coast and the wildebeest migrations in Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 31-01-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Peacock to double original content spend to $3bn in 2022 but losses mount
WarnerMedia scales up content and production teams across Asia
Boat Rocker reimagines Robin Hood in new drama for Canada’s Global
Netflix, Spin Master's Mighty Express lays down tracks in Europe, NA
TF1 studio entertainment format Anything Goes travels to Russia-1