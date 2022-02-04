WildBrain signs animation deal with Jay Ward for library and new content

Canadian kids’ and family entertainment company WildBrain has signed a distribution, production and licensing agreement for IP owned by Jay Ward Productions.

Under the deal, WildBrain will add 788 episodes of Jay Ward’s animation to its distribution library, including properties George of the Jungle, Mr Peabody & Sherman, Dudley Do-Right, Rocky & Bullwinkle and Super Chicken, while the two companies will also create brand-new content based on the portfolio.

The partnership reunites WildBrain’s CEO Eric Ellenbogen with Tiffany Ward, president of Jay Ward Productions and daughter of the late animation producer Jay Ward, who created some of the most iconic cartoons of the 1950s and 60s.

Twenty years ago, Ellenbogen and Ward created Bullwinkle Studios through Ellenbogen’s former company, Classic Media, which was sold to DreamWorks in 2012 and ultimately became part of NBCUniversal.

Ellenbogen said: “Everything old is new again. I’m delighted to be reunited with Tiffany to bring new audiences the hilarious characters and shows created by her father, which are part of the canon of the world’s greatest animation. Never has there been a better time to refresh classic branded IP like this.”