WildBrain reimagines Strawberry Shortcake brand, greenlights new content

Canada’s WildBrain is looking to breathe new life into one of the oldest properties in its IP vault, the Strawberry Shortcake brand, with a range of new video content, games, toys, books and other products.

New 2D animated series Berry in the Big City (40×4’) will premiere on WildBrain’s YouTube channel WildBrain Spark on September 18, followed by a new Roblox game, Baking with Strawberry Shortcake, on October 2.

Produced by WildBrain’s Vancouver-based studio, the animated series is creatively helmed by showrunner Michael Vogel and is aimed at kids aged three to six. It follows Strawberry Shortcake as she heads to Big Apple City to try and get her big break. There will be a two-part premiere, followed by one new episode on WildBrain Spark every Saturday through June 2022.

Season two of the animated series has already been commissioned, with WildBrain Studios also in development on a slate of 44-minute CGI specials, which will launch on an undisclosed streaming service.

The Strawberry Shortcake brand came under WildBrain’s ownership in 2017, when WildBrain acquired both the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake brands from Iconix Brand Group.

After launching in 1973 as a greeting card character, the brand went on to garner huge recognition and revenue. According to WildBrain, the brand has generated more than US$4bn in retail sales to date.

Accompanying the new animated series is a revamped franchise and licensing programme, which includes toys, games, books and music.

WildBrain has appointed Moose Toys as master toy partner for Strawberry Shortcake. Moose Toys has been working with WildBrain’s franchise brands team and its licensing agency WildBrain CPLG to develop a line of toys and playsets to be rolled out in early 2022.

The Canadian company is also expanding its partnership with Penguin Young Readers Licenses for a range of story books, board books and sticker books associated with Berry in the Big City, set to launch in North America in 2022.