WildBrain realigns top team, hires former eOne exec Nick Gawne as CFO

Canadian kids’ and family entertainment company WildBrain has realigned its executive team and hired former Entertainment One (eOne) exec Nick Gawne as chief financial officer, effective from today.

Based in Toronto, Gawne replaces Aaron Ames, who will continue in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition.

Gawne has more than 20 years’ experience in finance, operations and business development in the media space, with a focus on kids and family IP, including almost 15 years with eOne. At eOne, he was most recently exec VP and general manager for three years following the company’s acquisition by Hasbro.

Prior to the Hasbro acquisition, Gawne was chief operating officer of family and brands at eOne, working on production, content distribution and licensing for franchises such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. He was also responsible for revenue streams for digital, online and gaming, location-based entertainment and music.

Preceding this, he held numerous senior finance and business development roles at eOne’s UK business, including UK film distribution and international home video distribution. Earlier in his career, Gawne held roles with KPMG and NM Rothschild & Sons’ TMT mergers and acquisitions team in London.

WildBrain has realigned its exec team under the three areas of content creation, audience engagement and global licensing.

Toronto-based chief content officer Stephanie Betts has been appointed exec VP of content creation and will oversee the creative teams behind WildBrain’s content in an expanded role that builds on her leadership of the company’s development and production business.

WildBrain’s digital studio in London will now report to Betts while working closely with the company’s creative teams to maximise opportunities for its owned and partner IP.

London-based VP of marketing Kate Smith has been appointed exec VP of audience engagement and will oversee all aspects of WildBrain’s content distribution, its YouTube network operations and its digital marketing. The company’s Canadian TV business continues to function as a separate business unit reporting to president and CEO Josh Scherba.

Exec VP and MD of WildBrain’s licensing agency WildBrain CPLG, Maarten Weck, has been been appointed exec VP of global partnerships and licensing. He will spearhead oversight of key global IP partnerships with third-party partners across the entire WildBrain ecosystem, while continuing to oversee all activities of WildBrain CPLG.

Also in global licensing, Tim Erickson will continue to oversee the Peanuts Worldwide business as exec VP of brand.

As part of the realignment, WildBrain has integrated the business and creative activities of its London-based digital studio under content creation, to become part of WildBrain Studios. It has also integrated the business and operations of its YouTube network under audience engagement, as part of its overall distribution and digital marketing business. These will now function under the overall WildBrain brand without the Spark sub-brand.

At the end of last month, it was revealed chief operating officer Deirdre Brennan had left WildBrain to return to her home country of Australia and become CEO of funding agency Screen Australia.