WildBrain expands Asia Pacific distribution team, secures raft of sales for the region

Canada-based studio WildBrain is expanding its Asia Pacific (APAC) distribution team with the appointment of Jason Soh as global sales and channels director for APAC and Max Tang as senior manager, content partnerships, China.

Soh, based in Singapore, will lead distribution sales outside of Greater China and report to Caroline Tyre, VP of global sales and rights strategy. He has previously held roles at Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), MGM, Viacom and Disney.

Shanghai-based Tang will be responsible for growing WildBrain’s distribution business within Greater China, reporting to Jianbo Wei, MD, China. Before joining WildBrain, he was with IPTV and OTT company BesTV and smart TV company Whaley.

WildBrain distribution execs are currently at the Asia TV Forum shopping animation and live-action titles including Teletubbies Let’s Go!, its new Caillou series and library titles such as Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Chip and Potato, In the Night Garden and Carmen Sandiego.

The company also revealed a raft of sales for the APAC region, including licensing four seasons of Carmen Sandiego, season one of Inspector Gadget and two seasons of Denis and Me to Disney Channel Japan.

In other deals, WBD picked up Malory Towers seasons one and two for HBO Go for multiple territories across APAC, and Youku in China picked up several episodes of Night Garden: ZinkyZonk Specials.