Wild Child Animation appoints ex-Netflix exec Joyce Miller as consultant advisor

Scottish animation studio Wild Child Animation has appointed former Netflix exec Joyce Miller as consultant advisor.

Miller, who is based in LA, is working alongside Wild Child’s co-founders Sueann Rochester and Ken Anderson and the executive team on business development, primarily North American-focused, as well as using her experience as a producer and senior production executive to refine Wild Child’s production process.

She will also work with Wild Child’s head of development Martha MacDiarmid on the development slate, forging relationships with coproduction partners and broadcasters internationally.

Miller was a senior production exec on various animated projects during her tenure as senior manager of animation production, television series, at Netflix from 2018 to 2022. From 2009 to 2016 she was senior director of production at Spin Master Entertainment and from 1996 to 2003 she was VP of production at Disneytoon Studios. She has also consulted for other production companies.

Series on Wild Child’s slate include One Button Benny (working title), a 26×11’ preschool show about a robot, based on Alan Windram and Chloe Holwill-Hunter’s picture books of the same name, and Dazzle Island (working title), a 26×7’ preschool show based on an idea by doll company The World of Bobby Dazzler.

For older children, Wild Child is developing Skye Ranger (working title), a 22’ action-adventure and comedy series for 6-12s created by James Walsh. The show centres on a teenager who discovers her mum and grandma have been living secret lives as members of a secret society of rangers who shield the country from paranormal phenomena.

Also for 6-12s is Agents of Egg (working title), an action-comedy created by Simon Jowett about a super-secret law enforcement organisation staffed entirely by anthropomorphic chickens.