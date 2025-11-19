White Lotus star Leslie Bibb to lead Icelandic Cold War crime drama

Icelandic production companies Truenorth and Mystery Productions are co-financing a forthcoming Cold War crime series that has The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb attached.

Top of the Rock will “steer Icelandic noirs into a new era,” according to the producers, which have developed and financed the series alongside various partners including Vertu, Enderby Entertainment, Baradal/Frédéric Pittoors d’Haveskercke and Lumière.

Bibb, who recently appeared in the third season of HBO hit The White Lotus, has been confirmed to star in the six-part show, which is set in 1983 amid escalating Cold War paranoia.

The series follows Captain Diane Goodman (Bibb), a US Military Police investigator, and MP Sarah Ellis, both stationed at the NATO base in Keflavík, when an American soldier is found dead under suspicious circumstances outside the base.

Forced to work closely with the Icelandic police, Goodman and Ellis uncover a web of espionage, betrayal, and political deceit – trapped between duty and diplomacy, the two women must navigate a dangerous network of secrets before more lives are lost.

Casting is led by Emmy Award–winning casting director Alexa L. Fogel (True Detective, Ozark, Smoke, Black Rabbit), who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

It is created by Davíð Óskar Ólafsson (The Valhalla Murders, Trom) and Jón Atli Jónasson (Arctic Circle, The Deep) and co-created by Ragnar Jónsson (Black Sands).

It will be directed by Ólafsson and written by Jónasson and Óttar M. Norðfjörð (The Darkness, The Valhalla Murders, Reykjavík 112).

Top of the Rock is produced by Kristinn Thordarson, Ólafsson and Ágúst Freyr Ingason, with Truenorth’s CEO and Founder Leifur B. Dagfinnsson serving as executive producer.

“Top of the Rock will redefine Icelandic noir for audiences around the globe,” said Kristinn Thordarson, co-senior VP of film and TV of Truenorth, which has been known for its work on studio-backed projects including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and True Detective season four.

“It will reinvigorate their passion for complex and captivating storytelling in the most picturesque setting.”

Joining recently announced Fury, Top of the Rock is the next production announced in Truenorth’s expanding slate of original, international-focused storytelling inspired by Iceland.