Whisper Group bolsters US production plans by hiring ex-Imagine exec Lizzie Narey

Former Imagine Entertainment executive Lizzie Narey has been appointed as the US-focused director of production at UK-based sports prodco The Whisper Group, while Jamie McIntosh has been upped to the same role, overseeing sports, digital and e-sports divisions.

Sony Pictures Television-backed Whisper said the hiring of Narey will strengthen its growth plans in the US by leveraging her network of contacts and industry stature to develop sports production, documentaries, branded content and entertainment in North America.

She joins from Imagine Entertainment, where she served as executive in charge of production for almost three years. Prior to that, Narey also held production roles at companies such as Zero Point Zero Production, Windfall Films and Dangerous Films.

McIntosh has been with Whisper for nearly seven years and was previously head of production.

Based in Cardiff at the Cymru Broadcast Centre, he will expand Whisper’s presence in Wales. He previously worked on coverage of multiple Rugby World Cup tournaments and international broadcast events.

Whisper has made titles including documentary feature Sven, for Prime Video, as well as unscripted content like quizshow Pictionary. The company also works across events such as EA’s e-sports series and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Sunil Patel, Whisper co-founder and CEO, said: “Whisper’s global multi-genre ambitions and strategy need to be matched by the quality of people we can attract and retain.

“It’s great news that someone of the standing and calibre as Lizzie is joining us as we look to expand our work in the US and keep growing the business in new markets. Lizzie has a brilliant reputation and brings an excellent network.

“Equally, Jamie’s promotion is part of what Whisper is all about: developing in-house talent and rewarding hard work. I am sure he will continue to deliver as his new role develops alongside Whisper’s continued growth in all areas.”