Wheelhouse aces tennis star Ben Shelton partnership across social video

Brent Montgomery’s unscripted-focused production group Wheelhouse has set an exclusive content partnership with US tennis player Ben Shelton covering YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The deal will see Shelton collaborate with the teams at Wheelhouse Sports and with Wheelhouse-backed content studio Portal A to develop and produce a slate of original and brand-funded digital projects.

Focusing on Shelton’s passions, the content will debut across his YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

The partnership begins with the docuseries The Long Game, which launched this week on Shelton’s Instagram and recently launched YouTube channel.

The series, directed by Josh Tu and Portal A’s Nate Houghteling, tracks Shelton, currently ranked the ninth best men’s tennis player in the world, on and off the court.

Other projects in development include a sports psychology series and a format built around his love of vintage cars.

Shelton’s deal with Wheelhouse follows Wheelhouse Sports and Portal A’s recent and ongoing collaboration with NBA superstar Anthony Edwards.

In February 2025, the partners released doc Year Five, which generated more than 72 million views across Edwards’ social platforms, including three million YouTube views.

“We launched Wheelhouse Sports to be a true partner and creative solution for athletes who want to share their stories,” said Wheelhouse Sports VP Stan Kaufman. “Like Ant, [Ben] brings a rare charisma that transcends the court.”

Portal A co-founder Houghteling added: “With the launch of his YouTube channel, we want to expand the scale of Ben’s storytelling while staying true to who he is.”