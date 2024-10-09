Wheel in Motion, Coproduction Co, August Media partner on Syrena’s Mermaid Show

London-based children’s prodco Wheel in Motion and The Coproduction Company in New York, both owned by France’s Superprod Group, have partnered with Singapore’s August Media Group on a preschool series starring a mermaid enthusiast from Netflix’s docuseries MerPeople.

Syrena’s Mermaid Show is a 52×11’ hybrid live-action and animated series featuring Singaporean ‘mermaid’ Syrena. Syrena gained recognition on Netflix’s MerPeople, a 2023 docuseries exploring the subculture of ‘mermaiding’ – the practice of wearing, and often swimming in, a costume mermaid tail.

Syrena’s Mermaid Show invites preschoolers into an underwater world where Syrena leads them on magical adventures. The series will be filmed on location in Singapore and produced in parallel English and Mandarin versions.

The series was created by showrunner Lexie Kahanovitz (Frog & Toad, City Island). Music supervision is by Ego Plum (SpongeBob SquarePants), while Singaporean composer Ricky Ho will produce original Mandarin-language songs to be adapted into English by Jimmy Ha.

Wheel in Motion was launched by former Netflix EMEA animation exec Alexi Wheeler earlier this year while The Coproduction Co was founded by former Dreamworks exec Doug Schwalbe in 2021. Both Wheeler and Schwalbe are exec producers on Syrena’s Mermaid Show, along with August Media’s founder Jyotirmoy Saha.