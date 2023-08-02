WGA, AMPTP to reopen negotiations this Friday as strike enters fourth month

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will reopen discussions on Friday, more than three months after negotiations broke down and US writers went on strike.

The WGA on Tuesday night said the AMPTP, which represents the American studios in labour matters, had made contact to request a meeting on August 4.

“The AMPTP, through [president] Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations,” said the WGA in a note to its members.

“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information. As we’ve said before, be wary of rumours. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us.”

In its own statement issued late on Tuesday, the AMPTP said: “We remain committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both unions.”

While the two sides remain far apart on multiple issues including AI, residuals and minimum staffing in writers rooms, the resumption of conversations represents progress following a three-month period that has seen Hollywood production grind to a near standstill.

The writers officially went on strike on May 2, causing a large number of projects to cease production across the US, while others continued until they ran out of shootable scripts.

On July 14, writers were joined by SAG-AFTRA members on the picket lines after the actors’ union also went on strike against the AMPTP, marking Hollywood’s first double strike in more than 60 years.

The AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA are still not talking, though leaders for the actors’ union have claimed they are open to resuming negotiations whenever the studios are willing.

When negotiations last fell apart between the WGA and AMPTP, the writers’ guild argued that the “studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing.”

“The companies’ behaviour has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing,” it said in early May.