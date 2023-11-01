Western drama Joe Pickett cancelled at Paramount+ after two seasons

Paramount+ has cancelled western crime drama Joe Pickett after two seasons.

The series, produced by Paramount Television Studios, was initially commissioned by Spectrum for its first season and, after Spectrum closed its original programming business, the show moved to Paramount+ as an original for its second instalment.

Both seasons of the show will continue to be available on Paramount+.

Filmed in Alberta, Canada, the series starred Michael Dorman and followed a game warden against the backdrop of a changing political and socioeconomic picture in a small town. It is based on CJ Box’s Joe Pickett novel series.

John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle created the show, in addition to serving as directors, showrunners and executive producers. Other exec producers on the show included Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

News of the cancellation comes a week after Paramount+ cancelled Kiefer Sutherland-led spy thriller Rabbit Hole and the Fatal Attraction TV reboot. Other originals cancelled by the streaming service this year include Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game.