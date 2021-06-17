Westbrook’s Shibley sets up Major Content

Westbrook Studios’ executive Eli Shibley is leaving the US-based prodco founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to launch his own production entity, Major Content.

But Shibley, who was senior VP, head of international film for Westbrook Studio, will continue to work on current film and television projects with the studio as well as future projects under a first-look deal with the media company.

During his time at Westbrook, Shibley worked to expand the company’s global presence, focusing the studio’s efforts with creators, filmmakers, and talent in the international market.

Shibley joined Westbrook Studios after serving as president for international distribution and coproductions at Global Road Television, where he ran global coproductions, partnerships and distribution.

Shibley launched Global Road Television International in 2016 and oversaw the division’s growth in international coproductions.

Terence Carter, co-president and head of TV at Westbrook Studios, said: “International remains a core pillar at Westbrook and we are thrilled to continue working with Eli in this new capacity as we continue our global strategy and work with local filmmakers and creators to tell stories that connect the world.”

Shibley said: “It is an explosive moment in our industry and Major Content is focused on maximising the impact that filmmakers, creators and talent can make in our world by bringing creatively ambitious and inherently diverse stories to life.”