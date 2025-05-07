Werner Film appoints Tim Phillips as MD, Stuart Menzies exits after six years

Australia’s Werner Film Productions, owned by BBC Studios Australia, has appointed Tim Phillips to the role of managing director following the departure of current MD Stuart Menzies after six years at the helm.

Phillips emerges at Werner after announcing that he was leaving his post as CEO of Australian TV financier Fulcrum Media Finance last week.

As the new MD, Phillips brings a broad wealth of screen experience to the growing production house, in addition to his tenure at Fulcrum, he spent 12 years at Screen Australia in various senior positions and nine years at ACTF.

Exiting Werner MD Menzies is stepping down from his role which encompassed the rapid growth of the former indie production house.

In addition to guiding the sale of the company to BBC Studios Australia, he oversaw a slate of internationally successful and critically acclaimed productions including ABC commissioned The Newsreader, Netflix production’s Surviving Summer and Crazy Fun Park and Apple TV+ commissioned six-part series The Dispatcher, currently being filmed in Victoria.

Menzies, who will continue his work on the Dispatcher, said he was leaving the company with enormous pride: “It’s never an easy decision to leave a place and people you love working with, but the team is in great hands, and for me, it’s time. I’m looking forward to setting the out-of-office to ‘I am in Mexico… for a while.’”

Werner Film Productions founder and company director Joanna Werner commended Menzies on exceptional leadership and creative collaboration during a transformational period for the company.

“His passion, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence have helped shape Werner Film Productions into the company it is today. While we will miss him and his wit and humour, we are incredibly grateful for his contributions and support his decision to take some well-deserved time out,” Werner said.

In addition to providing production services on 60Forty Films’ project, The Dispatcher for Apple TV+, WFP has commenced pre-production on a yet to be announced three-part series and is currently in production for live action puppet pre-school series, Knee High Spies, for the ABC.