Welt, ZDF, RTL and Deutsche Welle wake up to Espresso content

German broadcasters Welt, ZDF, RTL and Deutsche Welle have all picked up factual content from UK distributor Espresso Media.

Welt has taken Espresso’s latest space releases Off Earth (1×52’) and A Message to the Stars (1×52’), both from Spanish producers Somadrome. Off Earth covers the modern-day space race between the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, while A Message to the Stars covers humanity’s search for signs of extra-terrestrial life.

ZDF has taken a varied package of space, history and crime documentaries. Life Behind the Stars (1×52’) and Asteroids: A New Horizon (2×52’) explore the link between life and the rest of the universe, and how asteroids hold the key for companies to launch into deep space.

Foo Fighters: Then & Now (2×45’) combines space with history, exploring UFO sightings during the Second World War, while Syndrome K: The Disease That Stopped the Nazis (1×52’) uncovers the story of a group of doctors who invented a disease to protest Jewish people from capture by the Nazis in a Rome hospital.

Catching Killers, meanwhile, is a 10×52’ true crime series following detectives, forensics specialists and prosecutors as they chase leads and take down the deadliest criminals.

RTL has licensed feature documentary The Pickup Game (1×98’), an inside investigation exposing the secrets of the so-called pick-up industry. The deal is the first between Espresso and RTL.

Lastly, Deutsche Welle has licensed Not Carol, about an extreme case of post-partum psychosis, and No Small Matter, which explores the importance of the early years of education. The company also renewed its licence with Espresso for India’s Forgotten People, a social documentary directed by media personality Deana Uppal.