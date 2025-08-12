Welsh version of The Assembly heads to S4C

NEWS BRIEF: Welsh public broadcaster S4C has commissioned a local language version of The A-Talks (aka The Assembly) where a group of 30 autistic, neurodivergent and learning-disabled interviewers will question well-known figures without any restrictions.

Titled Y Cyfweliad, the four-part series will be produced by local outfit Cwmni Da and sees a different Welsh celebrity face the spotlight of the interviewers in each episode. It is based on French series Les Rencontres du Papotin, created by Kiosco TV and Quad Ten and distributed by Can’t Stop Media.