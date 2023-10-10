Welsh prodcos invited to apply to new £1m S4CI Commercial Content Fund

S4C International (S4CI) has today officially launched the Commercial Content Fund, with a total of £1m (US$1.22m) available to producers looking to make ambitious Welsh programming with international appeal.

S4CI is the commercial arm of pubcaster S4C, the only Welsh-speaking channel in the world.

The fund will make commercial investments in S4C content where funding is required beyond S4C’s standard programme licence fees.

It is open to producers working in all genres of programming, with priority given to projects with strong commercial potential with a focus on drama, factual, formats, premium documentaries and preschool kids’ content.

The fund will also invest in intellectual property that could extend into markets such as gaming and free ad-supported TV (FAST).

Cash awards to be allocated include up to £50,000 per project for development, up to £300,000 for production and £100,000 for finance.

To be eligible to apply for the fund, all projects must come via a producer or prodco based in Wales that intends to make Welsh language content.

As reported by C21 in July, former BBC executive Claire Urquhart is to head up the fund, working alongside the S4C commercial team’s chief financial officer Sharon Winogorski and chief operating officer Elin Morris, as well as the commissioning team led by chief content officer Llinos Griffin-Williams and overseen by S4C chief executive Sian Doyle.

Urquhart said: “Perhaps you never considered sending certain ideas to S4C previously because the talent, scale or visual style pushed it beyond the standard tariff.

“With this new fund we are aiming high. Can we find a returning format that will go global? An A-lister who has big plans in Wales? A Lord of the Rings style spin-off in the Welsh language?

“Perhaps there is ground-breaking science or an investigation underway that will resonate globally.”