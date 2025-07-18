Welsh broadcaster S4C celebrates digital viewing uptick as it unveils annual report

S4C has hailed its highest ever digital viewing figures, as the Welsh-language pubcaster unveiled the findings of its 2024/25 annual report.

According to the Carmarthen-based company, there was a 7% increase across digital platforms Clic and iPlayer over the year, with 14% of all S4C viewing now taking place across those two VoD services and S4C’s YouTube channels.

Executives said the figures indicate that S4C’s digital-first strategy is beginning to bear fruit. There has also been “significant” growth in viewing statistics on social media and a 75% increase in engagement with S4C’s main accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The annual report also shows that digital news service Newyddion has posted an increase of 28% year-on-year in terms of the number of pages viewed.

Meanwhile, S4C’s annual image tracking survey reports that 75% of Welsh speakers who watch S4C believe it’s a channel that shows contemporary life in Wales, 73% believe it succeeds in reflecting the diversity of life in the country and 86% believe S4C supports the Welsh language through its programmes and content.

The figures come during a period of internal transformation, with S4C welcoming new leaders including chair Delyth Evans, CEO Geraint Evans and CCO Llion Iwan.

Content that has performed well for the broadcaster includes drama Cleddau, new formats Marw with Kris and Cyfrinachau’r Llyfrgell, and younger-skewing shows Amour a Mynydd and Y Llais.

Geraint Evans said: “It is a privilege to present my first report as chief executive of S4C at the end of a year in which we have developed our offer and service to viewers, expanded our presence on digital platforms and reinforced our internal identity and ways of working.”

Delyth Evans added: “I am proud that the organisation has continued to work closely with our partners in the production sector during this reporting period, providing quality content that inspires and reflects Wales. I look forward to building on this success.”