Wedotv to stream 80 film titles from studio New Regency

New Regency’s Dangerous Beauty

NEWS BRIEF: Wedotv has completed a licensing deal with New Regency for a package of more than 80 films for its ad-supported VoD platform and free, ad-supported streaming TV channels in the UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux and the Nordics.

Among the titles in the package are Dangerous Beauty, Down With Love, Made in America, The Mambo Kings, Sommersby, What’s Your Number and cult classic Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, which stars Robert DeNiro, Jonathan Pryce and Michael Palin.

C21 reporter 16-07-2025 ©C21Media
