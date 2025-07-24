Wednesday set for third season on Netflix, spin-off in the works

Netflix has renewed its Addams Family-inspired supernatural comedy Wednesday for a third season and is eyeing a potential spin-off from the show.

The renewal comes ahead of the launch of S2, which will be released in two parts on August 6 and September 3.

The first season debuted in November 2022 and became the streamer’s most watched English-language series ever, racking up 252.1 million views in 91 days. Like so many American shows, Wednesday was delayed by the dual Hollywood strikes in 2023, with production taking place last year.

Netflix put a major push behind the show during its first-ever live Tudum event, held in LA in late May. The event concluded with a Wednesday-inspired performance from Lady Gaga, who incorporated the show’s viral TikTok dance into her performance.

The show follows Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) during her years as a student, as she attempts to master her growing psychic abilities while investigating a series of murders and trying to solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.

It is produced by MGM Television and comes from creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Tim Burton is the director and exec producer. It is based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gough said the creative team and Netflix are exploring a potential spin-off that will explore other characters in the Addams Family.