Weather Channel gets into Deep Water

US cablenet The Weather Channel is set to air a documentary series that follows marine construction firms around the world as they try to rescue property and ships from the high seas.

Deep Water Salvage is a coproduction between US/UK prodco Renowned Films and Canada’s Saloon Media, whose parent company Blue Ant Media unveiled the show as part of its slate for this month’s digital version of MipTV.

Debuting on May 2, the show is executive produced by Renowned Films founders Max Welch and Duane Jones and head of content Kate Maddigan. Saloon MD Michael Kot, head of production Betty Orr and VP of international coproduction Julie Chang also exec produce.