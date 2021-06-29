WE tv series follows rapper Da Brat

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: AMC Networks-owned US reality cablenet WE tv has ordered a docuseries that follows American rapper/Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Da Brat and her girlfriend Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart as they forge a new life together.
Premiering in August, Brat Loves Judy (8×60’) joins WE tv’s night of Hip Hop originals on Thursdays. It is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Datari Turner Productions.