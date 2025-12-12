WCSFP conference director steps down as 2025 edition wraps up in Rio de Janeiro

WORLD CONGRESS: Paul Lewis, conference director at the World Congress of Science & Factual Producers (WCSFP), is stepping down after seven years at the helm.

Lewis will step down from the role in January 2026 but will continue to serve in a voluntary position as a senior advisor to board chair Patrick Hörl.

Since 2019, Lewis has worked on Congresses in Tokyo, Glasgow, Seattle, Marrakesh and, most recently, Rio de Janeiro. The news comes as the 2025 edition of WCSFP wraps up in Brazil this week, having been held in Latin America for the first time.

More than 400 delegates from over 25 countries gathered in Rio for four days of programming, networking and idea-driven exchange on global science, history, natural history and factual content.

WCSFP is a not-for-profit, member-driven organisation dedicated to celebrating the best in factual filmmaking, digital production and the wider industry. You can read C21’s coverage of this year’s event here.