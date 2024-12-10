WBD Spain, Radio-Canada among buyers of Ramses the Great: King of Ancient Egypt

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in Spain and Radio-Canada are among the latest buyers of Pernel Media’s docuseries Ramses the Great: King of Ancient Egypt.

WBD Spain has acquired the 6×60’ series for its DMAX channel, while Radio-Canada has picked it up for its Explora channel.

AMC History Iberia has also taken the show, as has Hearst Networks UK and EMEA for multiple territories including the UK, Ireland, Benelux, Czech Republic, the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa.

Viasat has bought the series for its History Channel across the Nordics, Baltics and Central and Eastern Europe, while Mediaset Italy has picked it up for its Focus channel.

Produced for Planète+ and C8 in France, Ramses the Great: King of Ancient Egypt uses science and archaeology to exposes the man behind the myth, revealing how for the last few thousand years the pharaoh has remained a caricature of his own propaganda. Cineflix Rights distributes internationally.