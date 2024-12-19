Warner Bros Discovery sets new leadership structure for US networks group as Channing Dungey takes reins

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has established a new leadership structure in its US networks group as Channing Dungey takes the reins from the retiring Kathleen Finch.

Brett Paul, who is the president of Warner Bros Television Group (WBTVG), will take on the expanded role of chief operating officer of US networks. In his broadened capacity, Paul will lead business affairs and digital strategy in addition to being a key lieutenant in establishing Dungey’s plan for the group.

Howard Lee, the president and head of content of cable brands TLC and Discovery, will add to his remit the role of chief creative officer of US networks. He will be focused on the content strategy across WBD’s linear networks, streamer Max and its global licensing and partnerships.

Both Paul and Lee will continue to report to Dungey, the chairman and CEO of WBTVG, who is taking over from Finch as chairman and CEO of the US networks group.

Dungey’s team will also include Susan Kolar, who has been named chief financial and strategy officer for US networks. Kolar will also continue to report to WBD chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels. Also part of the team is Karen Bronzo, who will continue in her role as chief global marketing officer for US networks and news. She will report to both Dungey and CNN Worldwide’s chief operating officer David Leavy.

The implementation of the new leadership team comes after WBD revealed last week that it would separate its global linear networks from its streaming and studios assets under a new two-division structure, with Dungey’s role spanning both divisions.

The separation of the company into two divisions is expected to be complete by the middle of 2025.

The reorganisation, which came on the heels of Comcast’s decision to spin off seven of its cablenets into a separate publicly traded company, sent WBD shares up 15%, with investors cheering the potential dealmaking opportunities it tees up.

The stock dipped by around 6% on Wednesday to US$10.63 per share after a securities filing revealed that president and CEO David Zaslav had sold around US$30m of his stock holdings in WBD. The filing said the sale of the shares was in connection with “year-end income tax and gift/estate planning activities.”

“Building on the foundation that Kathleen established, I am excited to announce the core US Networks leadership team who will drive a new creative vision and distribution plan that best serves our audiences, our partners, and our business,” said Dungey.

“This powerful group will work to redefine the role of the U.S. Networks by fortifying our linear business while continuing to develop a content engine that feeds Max and creates shows that smartly leverage and promote our unparalleled IP.”