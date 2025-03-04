WBD reveals Max Turkey launch date and investment in local Turkish content

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) will launch its max streaming service in Turkey on April 15, and will come with an increased investment in local content.

WBD’s existing Turkish streaming service BluTV will evolve into Max with the service carrying existing BluTV series such as Prince and Bezhat Ç, the latest HBO and Max Originals such as The Last of Us and The White Lotus, forthcoming seasons of BluTV’s local productions, exclusive new Turkish originals, blockbuster movies from Warner Bros Pictures and DC Studios such as Barbie and Wonka.

Subscribers will also have access to sports from Eurosport, kids content from Cartoon Network and Cartoonito, live news from CNN International, selections of Discovery+ shows, and a slate of true crime and documentary series.

The second season of original drama Magarsus will premiere on BluTV on March 6 with the final two episodes landing on Max on April 17 and 24.

WBD said today it is committed to increasing its investment in local productions for the Max platform.

Jamie Cooke, general manager CEE, MENA and Turkey at WBD said: “By combining the best of BluTV’s content together with the global content from Max and its enhanced global platform, we’re not only improving the user experience, but also offering the subscribers much more to choose from. This marks a significant and exciting milestone in fully integrating BluTV into Warner Bros Discovery’s global portfolio.”

The move follows the news that Max will launch in Australia at the end of March.