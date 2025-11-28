Please wait...
WBD renews aquatic toon Clawlolo

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has commissioned a second season of animated musical comedy Clawlolo for its kids’ networks in EMEA, as well as its Cartoonito YouTube channels.

The 26×3’ series is produced by Rymanco Ventures and follows the underwater escapades of Eric the Crab and his aquatic friends. WBD has also acquired the first season of Clawlolo. Canada’s Epic Story Media handles international distribution.

