WBD loses 1.8 million subs in Q2 after Max rebrand but D2C revenue jumps

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) lost around 1.8 million streaming subscribers in the second quarter following the launch of its combined Max service, but the media company continued to post improving direct-to-consumer (D2C) results with revenue jumping 14% and losses narrowing significantly.

Streaming revenue climbed to US$2.7bn in the second quarter, compared with US$2.25bn a year ago, despite the fact WBD’s international D2C subscriber count dipped to 95.8 million.

Adjusted losses attributable to its streaming business were US$3m for the quarter, compared with a hefty US$518m the year prior. Execs restated that they expect WBD’s D2C business to be profitable by the end of 2023.

Outside of streaming, however, the company continued to experience challenges across its other business segments.

In its studios segment, revenue fell 24% to US$2.58bn, which WBD attributed to the timing of production, fewer series produced for The CW and fewer series sold to platforms WBD owns and operates. Losses in the studios segment were US$306m in the second quarter, compared with US$239m last year.

In its networks segment, revenue fell 5% to US$5.79bn, while adjusted losses were US$2.17bn, a slight improvement from US$2.26bn a year ago.

Across the entire media company, revenue climbed 4% to US$10.36bn in the second quarter, while losses narrowed to US$1.24bn compared with US$3.42bn in the second quarter last year.

On a call with investors, WBD execs said the company had seen a cash savings in the “low US$100m range” as a result of the strikes. This set of financial results only accounts for the period up to June 30, before actors joined writers on the picket lines. Netflix, meanwhile, said during its second-quarter financial report that it expects to spend around US$1.5bn less on content this fiscal year due to production being shut down because of the strikes.

WBD chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said the company’s financial projections are based on the assumption that the strike will end in early September. That may turn out to be an optimistic assessment, but president and CEO David Zaslav said he was “hopeful” the various parties will be able to find a resolution soon.

“We’re hopeful all sides will get back to the negotiating room soon and that these strikes get resolved in a way that the writers and actors feel they are fairly compensated and their efforts and contributions are fully valued,” he said.

Zaslav’s comments come with the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers set to meet today to talk about potentially reopening negotiations.

In terms of debt, WBD said it paid down US$1.6bn in the second quarter, with its overall debt standing at $47.8bn. It has paid down around US$9bn in debt since the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery concluded in April 2022. Wiedenfels also said the company sees a “clear path” to achieving US$5bn in post-merger cost savings.

Elsewhere, Zaslav expanded on WBD’s philosophy on licensing proprietary content to third parties, following the news that the company would sell library titles non-exclusively to Netflix such as Insecure, Six Feet Under and Ballers.

“In some cases, we’ll want to keep premium content exclusively on platform for a very long time. In other cases, we may sell it to third parties, and we don’t lose anything by growing the pie,” he said.

“The fact is, licensing some library content to other SVoD platforms like Netflix or Amazon as part of a co-exclusive agreement is just smart business. We’re expanding our audience while maximising the value of the asset and providing more revenue streams.”