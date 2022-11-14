WBD kicks off shortform series World At Their Feet ahead of World Cup

Warner Bros Discovery is to premiere World Cup-themed shortform documentary series World At Their Feet today.

The US media giant will stream the 11-episode series on its own site Eurosport.com and on Discovery+ in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK and Ireland.

Produced in partnership with the Olympic Channel, the series includes interviews with soccer stars who have played in both the Olympic Games and the Fifa World Cup.

Among the players telling their stories of ambition and struggle are Richarlison (Brazil), Sardar Azmoun (Iran) and David Raum (Germany).

“Only a very select group of athletes have the opportunity to represent themselves and their country at the two biggest sporting events on the planet,” said Scott Young, senior VP of content and production at Warner Bros Discovery Sports.”

The 2022 World Cup starts this Sunday, with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.